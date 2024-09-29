Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’234 0.2%  SPI 16’323 0.3%  Dow 42’313 0.3%  DAX 19’474 1.2%  Euro 0.9392 -0.7%  EStoxx50 5’067 0.7%  Gold 2’655 -0.6%  Bitcoin 55’380 0.4%  Dollar 0.8413 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Risiken von Krypto-ETFs: So minimieren Anleger ihr Verlustrisiko
Dollar-Verfall: Ökonom Schiff prognostiziert "Absturz der Weltwirtschaft"
Chip-Sektor vor Herausforderungen: Analysten dämpfen Hoffnungen für NVIDIA und Broadcom
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: thyssenkrupp Steel-Chef kündigt "harte Einschnitte" an
Alphabet-Aktie: Trump will Google strafrechtlich verfolgen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
30.09.2024 00:02:00

China PMI Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday see September results for the manufacturing PMIs from both Caixin and from the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Caixin's manufacturing index is expected to see a score of 50.5, up from 50.4 in August, while the services PMI is called steady at 51.6. The NBS manufacturing PMI is expected to rise to 49.4 from 49.1, while the non-manufacturing PMI is tipped to rise to 50.4 from 50.3.

Japan will release August figures for industrial production, retail sales, construction orders and housing starts. Industrial output is expected to fade 0.5 percent on month after climbing 3.1 percent in July. Retail sales are expected to add an annual 2.6 percent, easing from 2.7 percent in the previous month. Housing starts are seen lower by 3.3 percent on year after dipping 0.2 percent a month earlier. Construction orders skyrocketed 62.8 percent on year in July.

Australia will provide August figures for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.5 percent on month.

New Zealand will see September results for the business confidence index from ANZ Bank and the activity index from NBNZ. In August, the business confidence index had a score of 50.6, while the activity index was at 47.1 percent.

South Korea will see August numbers for August data for industrial production and retail sales. In July, industrial production was down 3.6 percent on month and up 5.5 percent on year, while retail sales fell 1.9 percent on month.

Thailand will provide August figures for imports, exports, trade balance and current account. In July, imports were up 15.8 percent on year and exports rose 15.3 percent for a trade surplus of $0.90 billion. The current account saw a $0.300 billion in the previous month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl 2024: Forscher prognostiziert den Ausgang zwischen Trump und Harris
Hedgefonds-Milliardär mit düsterer Prognose: "Wenn Kamala Harris gewinnt, nehme ich mein Geld aus dem Markt"
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Publikation der Halbjahreszahlen abermals verschoben
Trump Media-Aktie dreht trotzdem in Gewinnzone: Grossaktionär trennt sich von fast allen Anteilen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 39: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin knackt wieder Rekorde – Was wir in der nächsten Zeit vom Marktführer erwarten dürfen
Gewinne in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX am Mittwochmittag

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten