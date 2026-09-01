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01.09.2026 03:47:50

China Manufacturing Sector Improves In August - Caixin

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.5.

That's up from 50.9 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

New orders placed with Chinese manufacturers rose for the fifteenth consecutive month in August, the longest period of growth since 2018. Firms linked rising orders to improved market conditions, stronger client demand, new clients, export growth and business development. The rate of expansion accelerated since July and was greater than the long-run series average, aided by the fastest rise in new export business in six months.

Stronger pipelines of new work led to a faster increase in Chinese manufacturing production in August. Output has risen for nine consecutive months, and the latest expansion was the strongest since May.

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