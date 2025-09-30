Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.6%  SPI 16’632 0.6%  Dow 46’316 0.2%  DAX 23’745 0.0%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’507 0.1%  Gold 3’834 1.9%  Bitcoin 91’105 1.8%  Dollar 0.7974 0.0%  Öl 67.7 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Immer weniger Bitcoin verfügbar - Welche Folgen das für Investoren hat
Bank of America traut der Satelliten-Aktie AST SpaceMobile kräftiges Wachstum zu
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Ermittlungen zu Türgriffen beim Model Y
Airesis-Aktie: Beteiligungsgesellschaft muss keinen Halbjahresbericht mehr vorlegen
Amazon-Aktie im Blick: Mega-Schnäppchen - Zweiter Prime Day verspricht Black-Friday-Preise
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner CNY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

CNY/GBP

30.09.2025 03:51:18

China Manufacturing Sector Accelerates In September - RatingDog

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in September, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from RatingDog revealed on Tuesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.2.

That's up from 50.5 in August and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Central to the latest improvement in manufacturing sector conditions was faster growth in new orders. Better underlying demand conditions, promotional efforts and new product launches all supported the latest upturn in overall new business, with the rate of expansion being the fastest since February.

New export orders meanwhile increased for the first time since March, though the rate of growth was only slight. Rising inflows of new work underpinned the quickest rise in manufacturing production in three months.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ypsomed-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Bis 2030 Umsatz-Milliarde angepeilt
Hedgefonds-Manager Daniel Loeb setzt stark auf die NVIDIA-Aktie: Gründe für seine Milliardenwette
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. im Fokus: Analysten sehen teils deutliche Überbewertung
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Aufwind - Kursrally im Cannabissektor nach Trump-Beitrag
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung - Auch Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Blick
Tesla verliert Top-Ten-Platz in Deutschland - Opel überholt US-Pionier bei E-Autos - Tesla-Aktie in Gefahr?
BYD-Aktie im Aufwind: Ambitionierte Auslieferungsziele für internationale Expansion
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Analyst senkt Kursziel deutlich
TUI investiert in grössere Schiffe - Aktie gewinnt

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/CNY 9.5596 -0.0002
0.00

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}