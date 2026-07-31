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31.07.2026 03:37:37
China Manufacturing PMI Falls Into Contraction - NBS
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in China slipped into contraction territory in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.2.
That missed forecasts for a score of 50.1 and was down from 50.3 in June. It also slipped beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
The non-manufacturing PMI fell to 49.0, missing expectations for 50.0 and down from 50.2 in the previous month.
The composite index came in at 49.3m down from 50.6 a month earlier.
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