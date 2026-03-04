Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’405 -3.1%  SPI 18’471 -2.9%  Dow 48’501 -0.8%  DAX 23’791 -3.4%  Euro 0.9064 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’772 -3.6%  Gold 5’146 1.1%  Bitcoin 53’308 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7816 -0.1%  Öl 83.3 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Implenia-Aktie: Betriebsgewinn zieht an - Dividende steigt - Wechsel im Management
Bilfinger-Aktie: Operativ deutlich mehr verdient - Dividende soll steigen
Ausblick: RENK legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie: Publikation des Jahresberichts verschoben
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Beschuss: Goldman Sachs kritisiert den KI-Riesen
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner CNY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

CNY/GBP

04.03.2026 07:08:34

China Manufacturing Growth Strongest Since 2020; Services Rise Most In 33 Months

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than five years in February and the services sector grew the most in almost three years, survey results from S&P Global revealed Wednesday.

The headline RatingDog manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.1 from 50.3 in January. This was the highest score since December 2020.

"Overall, February's data show a strong expansion driven by robust supply and demand, with a notable external demand rebound," RatingDog Founder Yao Yu said.

"The manufacturing PMI is expected to maintain a moderate expansionary trend in the short term," Yu said.

New orders grew at a faster pace in February with particular strength in exports. Output and purchasing was stepped up, and manufacturers grew more confident about the 12-month outlook.

Backlogs of work increased but finished goods inventories stabilized as firms ramped up production.

On the price front, the survey showed that input price inflation accelerated to the highest since June 2022 and output price inflation hit a 15-month high.

Further, manufacturers were more optimistic about future output expectations with sentiment rising to the highest in eleven months.

The services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 33 months in February, the survey showed. The headline services PMI advanced to 56.7 from 52.3 in January.

Stronger new business inflows, including from foreign markets led to the sharper rise in services activity.

Business sentiment among service providers improved in February. However, companies opted to lower their staffing levels amid a lack of capacity pressure and rising cost burdens.

Average input prices rose at a quicker rate in February, which in turn drove a renewed hike in output charges.

The composite output index continued to remain above the 50.0 no-change threshold. At 55.4 in February, the index rose from 51.6 in January. Moreover, the rate of expansion was the quickest since May 2023 due to faster increases in output across the manufacturing and service sectors.

Elsewhere, the official purchasing managers' survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the manufacturing PMI fell more-than-expected to 49.0 from 49.3 in January. The score was forecast to fall to 49.2. The non-manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 49.5 from 49.4 in the previous month but remained below the neutral level.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
Mit seinem Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management investierte Paul Singer auch im vierten Quar ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/CNY 9.2149 -0.0020
-0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
07:10 OTS: MCS Market Communication Service GmbH / Unternehmens-Update: FutureGen ...
07:08 Bilfinger-Aktie: Industriedienstleister verdient operativ deutlich mehr - Dividende soll steigen
06:57 Immobilienkonzern Aroundtown will Anteil an Grand City Properties erhöhen
06:57 Redcare verdient operativ weniger als erwartet - 2026er-Ziele unter Erwartungen
06:50 Weiterhin Einschränkungen am BER bei Flügen in Nahen Osten
06:14 GNW-News: Green Building Initiative führt Ascent Building CertificationT für globale Märkte ein
06:06 Airbnb und Tourismusverband planen Fonds für ländliche Räume
06:05 Börsen in Ostasien stark im Minus - Kospi verliert weitere zehn Prozent
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 17. März 2026
06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 4. März 2026