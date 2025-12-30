Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.12.2025 23:30:17

China Manufacturing Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday see December results for the manufacturing, non-manufacturing and composite indexes from Caixin and the National Bureau of Statistics, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In November, the Caixin manufacturing PMI had a score of 49.9, while the NBS manufacturing index was at 49.2, the non-manufacturing index was at 49.5 and the composite came in at 49.7.

South Korea will release December data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 2.4 percent annual increase in November.

Australia will provide November numbers for private sector credit; in October, credit was up 0.6 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in South Korea, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand are closed on Wednesday for New Year's Eve.

