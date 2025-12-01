Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9322 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’216 1.4%  Bitcoin 73’206 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8032 -0.2%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Boeing-Aktie vor Ausbruch? Analyst setzt auf starkes Comeback ab 2026
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug? Analyst sieht grosse Chancen bei Robotaxis und hebt Kursziel an
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner CNY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

CNY/GBP

01.12.2025 05:35:36

China Manufacturing Activity Shrinks In November

(RTTNews) - China's manufacturing activity shrank slightly in November as production growth came to a halt amid stagnating new orders, survey results from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The RatingDog manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.9 in November from 50.6 in October. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector. Falling below the 50.0 no-change mark, the latest reading signaled the first deterioration in manufacturing sector conditions since July.

The survey showed that manufacturing output stalled due to a softening in the pace of new order growth to a near-neutral level. Nonetheless, export orders grew at the quickest pace in eight months.

Due to easing new business growth, staffing levels decreased marginally due to both resignations and redundancies. The decrease in workforce contributed to a fourth straight monthly accumulation in the level of unfinished work.

Purchasing activity decreased for the first time since June. Lead time shortened due to lower purchases and improved communication with suppliers. Stocks of purchases dropped for the first time in seven months.

On the price front, input prices continued to rise albeit at the softest pace in the current five-month sequence of increase. As firms offered discounts, average output cost decreased in November.

Business sentiment improved in November as manufacturers expect that supportive government policies, business expansion plans and new product launches would underpin growth in the year ahead.

"Looking ahead, considering the need to sprint toward the annual 5% growth target, there may be strengthened efforts on both the supply and demand sides at the end of the year," RatingDog Founder Yao Yu said. "The PMI is expected to present a weak expansion trend in December," said Yao.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
November 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Miner-Daten bestätigen: Bitcoin hat seinen lokalen Boden erreicht
Indian Shares Hold Steady Before Nvidia Earnings
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/CNY 9.3644 -0.0060
-0.06

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Startschuss für Jahresendrally im Dax?
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' über den Verlust an Jobs in der Industrie
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Hessische/Niedersächsische Allgemeine' zur Ukraine
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Volksstimme' zu CDU und Landtagswahl
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Zeitung' zum Parteitag der Grünen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu AfD-Jugend und Proteste
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:54 Unternehmerverband macht Rückzieher beim Umgang mit AfD
19:52 Wadephul: Entscheidende Woche für Friedensbemühungen steht bevor