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10.06.2026 00:01:43

China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release May figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to rise 1.3 percent on year, up from 1.2 percent in April; producer prices are seen higher by an annual 3.8 percent, up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

Japan will provide May data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year. That follows the 2.3 percent monthly increase and the 4.9 percent annual gain in April.

Australia will see April numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 3.4 percent on month and a jump of 10.2 percent on year; that follows the 10.5 percent monthly drop and the 9.0 percent yearly spike in March.

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