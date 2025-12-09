|
09.12.2025 23:31:06
China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Consumer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent both on month and on year in October. Producer prices are tipped to fall an annual 2.0 percent after slipping 2.1 percent in the previous month.
Japan will see November figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.
South Korea will provide November data for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.
Malaysia will release October numbers for unemployment; in September, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent.
Indonesia will see October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up an annual 3.7 percent.
Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Thursday.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX mit Pluszeichen -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag etwas nach, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegte. An der Wall Street ging es uneinheitlich zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Dienstag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.