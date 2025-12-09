Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’931 -0.4%  SPI 17’768 -0.4%  Dow 47’560 -0.4%  DAX 24’163 0.5%  Euro 0.9377 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’718 -0.1%  Gold 4’208 0.4%  Bitcoin 74’866 2.4%  Dollar 0.8064 -0.1%  Öl 62.1 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Helvetia Baloise46664220UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Bitcoin nach dem Einbruch: Was historische Zyklen über die jetzige Korrektur offenbaren
D-Wave kündigt "Qubits 2026" an: Aktien-Anleger reagieren auf Termin für die Quantencomputer-Konferenz
Strategische Partnerschaft stärkt E-Offensive - Aktien von Ford und Renault tiefer
Stellantis-Aktie gibt nach: Stellantis und Bolt mit Kooperation bei fahrerloser Mobilität in Europa
Alphabet-Aktie höher: EU-Kommission startet Kartelluntersuchung gegen Google wegen KI-Praktiken
Suche...
09.12.2025 23:31:06

China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release November numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are expected to add 0.3 percent on month and 0.7 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent both on month and on year in October. Producer prices are tipped to fall an annual 2.0 percent after slipping 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Japan will see November figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at 0.4 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.

South Korea will provide November data for unemployment; in October, the jobless rate was 2.6 percent.

Malaysia will release October numbers for unemployment; in September, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent.

Indonesia will see October data for retail sales; in September, sales were up an annual 3.7 percent.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Constitution Day and will re-open on Thursday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT höher: Deutscher Bundestag plant Genehmigung von 52-Milliarden-Euro-Rüstungsaufträgen
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
Warten auf Fed-Zinsentscheid: Darum legt der Franken zum Euro leicht zu
NVIDIA-Aktie etwas tiefer: Teilfreigabe für KI-Chips bringt Bewegung
Übernahmekampf um Warner Bros.: Darum wäre der Deal für Netflix wichtig - Aktie leichter

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Blick ins Depot
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
23:13 ROUNDUP: Arbeit an Friedensplan - Selenskyj zu Gesprächen in Rom
22:36 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Zurückhaltung vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:29 Selenskyj: Bei gewährleisteter Sicherheit sind Wahlen möglich
22:28 Übergabe des überarbeiteten Friedensplans an USA verzögert sich
22:23 Aktien New York Schluss: Zurückhaltung vor US-Zinsentscheid
21:46 Republikanischer Senator warnt Trump vor Krieg mit Venezuela
20:58 Devisen: Euro wenig verändert
20:56 GNW-News: Greater Bay Area Science Forum 2025 startet in Guangzhou mit Fokus auf Synergie von Industrie und Forschung
20:36 Trump dementiert 20-Milliarden-Schutzschirm für Ungarn
20:19 ROUNDUP/Merkel: 'Die Pandemie war eine demokratische Zumutung'