10.08.2022 00:00:27

China Inflation Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Tuesday release July figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall consumer prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 2.5 percent yearly gain in June. Producer prices are tipped to rise 4.8 percent on year, easing from 6.1 percent in the previous month.

Japan will release July numbers for producer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 8.4 percent on year - slowing from 0.7 percent on month and 9.2 percent on year in June.

South Korea will provide unemployment data for July; in June, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

The central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.50 percent to 0.75 percent.

