Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'447 -0.9%  SPI 15'115 -0.8%  Dow 33'531 -0.1%  DAX 15'896 -0.4%  Euro 0.9771 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'307 -0.4%  Gold 2'030 -0.2%  Bitcoin 24'505 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8895 -0.1%  Öl 76.6 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
"Jailbreak" für ChatGPT: Coinbase-Vorstand lässt Chatbot Wahrscheinlichkeit von extremen Krypto-Preisszenarien voraussagen
Spannende Kursbewegungen - so kaufen Sie die Kryptowährung Ripple
Ausblick: SMA Solar mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: ING Group präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Alcon43249246Nestlé3886335Lucid112781366Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Valiant1478650Swiss Life1485278Relief Therapeutics10019113
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
11.05.2023 00:00:02

China Inflation Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday release April figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are called flat on month and higher by 0.4 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and rising 0.7 percent on year in March. Producer prices are tipped to fall 3.2 percent on year after dropping 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see May results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.7 percent on month following the 9.4 percent spike in April.

Japan will provide March numbers for current account and April data for bank lending. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.94 trillion yen, up from 2.197 trillion yen in February. Bank lending is tipped to rise 2.9 percent on year, easing from 3.0 percent in March.

Malaysia will see unemployment data for March; in February, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

Thailand will release its consumer confidence data for April; in March, the index score was 53.8.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefer: Meyer-Burger-Tochter MBT Systems begibt Wandelanleihe
BACHEM-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: CEO erwartet "anspruchsvolles" 2023
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich -- SMI beendet Sitzung im Minus -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger knickt am Vormittag ein
Dufry-Aktie fester: Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt mehr als doppelt
Alcon-Aktie klettert dank starker Quartalszahlen an SMI-Spitze
PayPal überzeugt mit Gewinnsprung und Prognoseanhebung - PayPal-Aktie trotzdem zweistellig schwächer
Axon Enterprise stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Lonza-Aktie gewinnt: Ausblick für 2023 bestätigt
Addex-Aktie +13 Prozent: Partner Janssen erhält positives Feedback zu Epilepsie-Kandidat

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit