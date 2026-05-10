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11.05.2026 00:02:55

China Inflation Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release April figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In March, consumer prices were down 0.7 percent on month and up 1.0 percent on year, while producer prices added an annual 0.5 percent.

Australia will provide March numbers for building approvals, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 10.5 percent on month and an increase of 9.0 percent on year. That follows gains of 29.7 percent on month and 14.0 percent on year in February.

Indonesia will see April results for its consumer confidence index; in March, the index score was 122.9.

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