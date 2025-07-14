|
14.07.2025 23:59:50
China GDP Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - China will release a batch of data on Tuesday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 numbers for gross domestic product and June figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.
GDP is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year after adding 1.2 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year in the three months prior. Industrial production is tipped to add 5.6 percent on year, easing from 5.8 percent in May.
Sales are called higher by an annual 5.2 percent, down from 6.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to rise 3.6 percent on year, down from 3.7 percent. The jobless rate is seen steady at 5.0 percent.
South Korea will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 3.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.3 percent for a trade surplus of $9.08 billion.
Australia will see July results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac; in June, the index was up 0.5 percent.
Indonesia will release June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 4.14 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.68 percent for a trade surplus of $4.30 billion.
