SMI 11’919 -0.2%  SPI 16’629 0.0%  Dow 44’460 0.2%  DAX 24’161 -0.4%  Euro 0.9306 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’371 -0.2%  Gold 3’344 -0.4%  Bitcoin 95’922 1.0%  Dollar 0.7976 0.2%  Öl 69.1 -2.2% 
"Fiat ist hoffnungslos" - Elon Musk will Bitcoin in die US-Politik bringen
Anleger suchen Sicherheit: Die Top-Investmenttrends im ersten Halbjahr 2025 und wie es weitergehen dürfte
Ausblick: Ericsson gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Neues Allzeithoch erreicht: Warum Anleger weiter auf NVIDIA setzen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
14.07.2025 23:59:50

China GDP Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - China will release a batch of data on Tuesday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 numbers for gross domestic product and June figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year after adding 1.2 percent on quarter and 5.4 percent on year in the three months prior. Industrial production is tipped to add 5.6 percent on year, easing from 5.8 percent in May.

Sales are called higher by an annual 5.2 percent, down from 6.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is tipped to rise 3.6 percent on year, down from 3.7 percent. The jobless rate is seen steady at 5.0 percent.

South Korea will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 3.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.3 percent for a trade surplus of $9.08 billion.

Australia will see July results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac; in June, the index was up 0.5 percent.

Indonesia will release June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 4.14 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.68 percent for a trade surplus of $4.30 billion.

Trotz Abwärtstrend: Analysten prognostizieren deutliche Kurserholung für Novo Nordisk-Aktie
Absturz der Clara Technologies-Aktie: Fantasie um Quantencomputing löst sich in Luft auf
Bitcoin setzt Rekordrally in beschleunigtem Tempo fort - 100'000 Franken in greifbarer Nähe
Clara Technologies-Aktie: Droht der weitere Absturz nach Höhenflug?
Nach neuen US-Zollankündigungen: Leichte Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneinheitlich
BYD Aktie News: Anleger schicken BYD am Montagnachmittag ins Plus
Bayer-Aktie fester: US-Behörde erlaubt Kerendia-Einsatz gegen spezifische Herzerkrankung
Volatus Aerospace-Aktie nach Kurssturz: Jetzt eine Chance für Anleger?

