15.07.2022 00:02:13

China GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 numbers for gross domestic product and June figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

GDP is expected to sink 1.5 percent on quarter and rise 1.0 percent on year after gaining 1.3 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year in the previous three months. Industrial production is tipped to add 4.1 percent on year, up from 0.7 percent in May.

Retail sales are called flat on year after sinking 6.7 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to improve an annual 6.0 percent, easing from 6.2 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 0.1 percent on year in May, while the jobless rate was at 5.9 percent.

New Zealand will see June results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in May, the index score was 52.9.

Indonesia will provide June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are predicted to jump 20.1 percent on year, down from 30.74 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 30.26 percent, up from 27.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $3.52 billion, up from $2.9 billion a month earlier.

Japan will release May numbers for its tertiary industry index; in Aril, the index was up 0.7 percent.

