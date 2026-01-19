Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526McDonald's950605Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Zcash nach Korrektur nahezu verdoppelt: Charttechnik signalisiert weiteres Potenzial
Spannendes Jahr 2026 für Tesla-Aktie voraus: Robo-Taxis und KI im Fokus
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie: Ianalumab bekommt Breakthrough-Status in den USA
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner CNY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

CNY/GBP

19.01.2026 03:06:34

China GDP Climbs 1.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - China gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - exceeding expectations for 1.0 percent and up from 1.1 percent in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP rose 4.5 percent - in line with expectations and slowing from 4.8 percent in the third quarter.

The bureau also said that industrial production climbed 5.2 percent on year in December, beating expectations for 5.1 percent and up from 4.8 percent in November.

Retail sales rose an annual 0.9 percent in December, missing expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent and down from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment sank 3.8 percent on year in December, shy of expectations for a decline of 3.1 percent following the 2.6 percent decline a month earlier.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.1 percent last month, unchanged from the November reading and beneath forecasts for 5.2 percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Top-IPOs 2026: Sechs Unternehmen mit Aussicht auf Rekordbörsengänge
Ethereum Prognose: Wird ETH 2026 auf 12.000 Dollar steigen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BioNTech-Aktie im Aufwind: Goldman Sachs sieht massives Potenzial in der Onkologie-Pipeline
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/CNY 9.3236 0.0021
0.02

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:26 Kiews Oberbefehlshaber Syrskyj kündigt neue Offensive an
21:54 Starmer telefoniert mit Trump: Zölle gegen Verbündete 'falsch'
21:52 Prognosen: Erfolg für Rechtspopulist bei Wahl in Portugal
21:34 ROUNDUP: EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
21:30 EU organisiert wegen Trumps Zoll-Drohungen Sondergipfel
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:14 USA begründen Grönland-Vorgehen: wollen Konflikt vermeiden
20:14 Schah-Sohn Pahlavi kündigt Rückkehr in den Iran an
20:04 WOCHENAUSBLICK 2: US-Zolldrohungen könnten Dax-Rekordfahrt vorerst stoppen
19:59 ROUNDUP 3: EU berät über Konter nach Trumps Zoll-Drohung