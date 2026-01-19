China GDP Climbs 1.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - China gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - exceeding expectations for 1.0 percent and up from 1.1 percent in the previous three months.

On an annualized basis, GDP rose 4.5 percent - in line with expectations and slowing from 4.8 percent in the third quarter.

The bureau also said that industrial production climbed 5.2 percent on year in December, beating expectations for 5.1 percent and up from 4.8 percent in November.

Retail sales rose an annual 0.9 percent in December, missing expectations for a gain of 1.1 percent and down from 1.3 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment sank 3.8 percent on year in December, shy of expectations for a decline of 3.1 percent following the 2.6 percent decline a month earlier.

The unemployment rate came in at 5.1 percent last month, unchanged from the November reading and beneath forecasts for 5.2 percent.