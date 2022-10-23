China Data Tentatively Scheduled For Monday Release

(RTTNews) - After delaying release last week during the National Congress of the Communist Party, China is now tentatively scheduled to provide key economic data on Monday - including trade data, GDP, industrial production and retail sales.

GDP is expected to rise 3.5 percent on quarter and 3.4 percent on year in Q3 after contracting 2.6 percent on quarter and rising 0.4 percent on year in Q2. Industrial production is tipped to climb 4.5 percent on year in September, up from 4.2 percent in August. Retail sales are called higher by an annual 3.3 percent, slowing from 5.4 percent in August. The jobless rate is expected to tick down to 5.2 percent from 5.3 percent.

Imports are expected to rise 1.0 percent on year in September, up from 0.3 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.1 percent, down from 7.1 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $81 billion, up from $79.39 billion a month earlier.

Australia will see October results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from S&P Global; in September, their scores were 53.5, 50.6 and 50.9, respectively.

Japan will see October results for the manufacturing, services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank; in September, their scores were 50.8, 52.2 and 51.0, respectively.

Taiwan will provide September results for industrial production, retail sales and unemployment. In August, output was up 3.68 percent on year, while sales jumped12.0 percent and the jobless rate was at 3.67 percent.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia and Singapore (Deepavali), Thailand (Chulalongkorn) and New Zealand (Labor Day) are all closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.