16.04.2024 00:01:22

China Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Tuesday, headlining the day's economic activity. On tap are Q1 figures for gross domestic product, as well as March numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, unemployment and house prices.

GDP is expected to rise 0.8 percent on quarter and 4.8 percent on year, slowing from 1.0 percent on quarter and 5.2 percent on year in the previous three months. The jobless rate is expected to ease to 5.2 percent from 5.3 percent in February. House prices are seen lower by 1.2 percent on year after falling 1.4 percent a month earlier.

Industrial production is tipped to gain 5.4 percent on year, easing from 7.0 percent in February, while retail sales are expected to gain an annual 5.1 percent - down from 5.5 percent a month earlier. Fixed asset investment is seen higher by 4.3 percent on year, up from 4.2 percent in the previous month.

Indonesia will release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In February, imports were up 15.84 percent on year and exports slumped an annual 9.45 percent for a trade surplus of $0.87 billion.

Finally, the markets in Thailand remain closed for the Songkran Festival and will re-open on Wednesday.

