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18.05.2026 00:04:28

China Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic news. On tap are April figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to rise 5.9 percent on year, up from 5.7 percent in March. Retail sales are tipped to climb an annual 2.0 percent, up from 1.7 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen higher by 1.6 percent, easing from 1.7 percent a month earlier, and the jobless rate is seen steady at 5.4 percent.

Singapore will provide April numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in March, NODX was up 3.0 percent on month and 15.3 percent on year, resulting in a trade balance of SGD11.218 billion.

Thailand will provide Q1 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.1 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year - down from 1.9 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year in the three months prior.

New Zealand will see April results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in March, the index score was 46.0.

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