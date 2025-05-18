China Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On Tap are April figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to rise 5.7 percent on year, down from 7.7 percent in March. Sales are expected to climb an annual 6.0 percent, up from 5.9 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen higher by 4.4 percent on year, up from 4.2 percent a month earlier. House prices (-4.5 percent) and the jobless rate (5.2 percent) are seen steady.

New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for producer prices. Inputs are expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter after sinking 0.9 percent in the previous three months. Outputs are tipped to add 0.1 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the three months prior.

Thailand is scheduled to release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent quarterly increase and the 3.2 percent annual gain in the previous three months.

Japan will see March results for its tertiary industry activity index; in February, the index was at -0.90.