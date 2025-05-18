Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’335 0.9%  SPI 16’905 0.8%  Dow 42’655 0.8%  DAX 23’767 0.3%  Euro 0.9351 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’428 0.3%  Gold 3’201 -1.2%  Bitcoin 86’767 0.2%  Dollar 0.8376 0.1%  Öl 65.4 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Ausblick: Ryanair öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Rohstoffpreise am Sonntagabend
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Sonntagnachmittag
Tricks fürs Bewerbungsgespräch: Jobchancen steigern - So geht's
Entwicklerfirma streitet sich mit Apple: 'Fortnite' verschwindet in Europa wieder aus den App-Stores
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.05.2025 00:00:37

China Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On Tap are April figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to rise 5.7 percent on year, down from 7.7 percent in March. Sales are expected to climb an annual 6.0 percent, up from 5.9 percent in the previous month. FAI is seen higher by 4.4 percent on year, up from 4.2 percent a month earlier. House prices (-4.5 percent) and the jobless rate (5.2 percent) are seen steady.

New Zealand will provide Q1 numbers for producer prices. Inputs are expected to rise 0.2 percent on quarter after sinking 0.9 percent in the previous three months. Outputs are tipped to add 0.1 percent after slipping 0.1 percent in the three months prior.

Thailand is scheduled to release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.4 percent quarterly increase and the 3.2 percent annual gain in the previous three months.

Japan will see March results for its tertiary industry activity index; in February, the index was at -0.90.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bullisher Gegensatz zum Todeskreuz: Die Bedeutung vom Golden Cross für Aktien
Milliardengewinne mit TRUMP-Coin: Demokraten fordern Aufklärung und Regulierung
Nach Trump: Auch Kevin Warsh übt Kritik an der Fed - Powells Nachfolger?
Meyer-Burger-Aktie: Meyer-Burger-Anleihegläubiger stimmen für weiteren Aufschub von Zinszahlungen
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Apple-Aktie: IOS-Update mit überraschendem Geschenk für iPhone 13-Nutzer
DocMorris Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei DocMorris am Freitagnachmittag zu
Ethereum zittert – Solana bekommt Hilfe durch Solaxy
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 20: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 20: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 20: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}