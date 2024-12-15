Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’694 -0.2%  SPI 15’582 -0.2%  Dow 43’828 -0.2%  DAX 20’406 -0.1%  Euro 0.9363 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’968 0.1%  Gold 2’649 -1.2%  Bitcoin 90’426 1.3%  Dollar 0.8928 0.1%  Öl 74.3 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Galderma-Aktie: FDA-Zulassung für Nemluvio
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie: Relief beantragt Aussetzung der Berichtspflichten bei der SEC
Sandoz-Chef sieht Trump-Präsidentschaft in den USA gelassen entgegen
Vonovia legt Abfindung für Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionäre fest
Volkswagen-Aktie: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
15.12.2024 23:33:48

China Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are November numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

In October, industrial production was up 5.3 percent on year, while retail sales rose 4.8 percent, fixed asset investment added 3.4 percent, house prices sank 5.9 percent and the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.

Japan will see October figures for core machine orders; in September, core machine orders were down 0.7 percent on month and 4.8 percent on year. Japan also will see preliminary December results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Jibun Bank; in November, their scores were 50.5 and 49.0, respectively.

South Korea will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were down 2.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 1.4 percent for a trade surplus of $5.61 billion.

Australia will see preliminary December results for the services and manufacturing PMIs from Judo Bank; in November, their scores were 50.5 and 49.4, respectively.

Indonesia will release November figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in October, imports were up 17.49 percent on year and exports rose 10.25 percent for a trade surplus of $2.47 billion.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Trump-Effekt: Diese Industrieaktien könnten 2025 durchstarten
BYD fordert Preisreduktionen: Droht eine neue Eskalation im chinesischen Automarkt?
Bitcoin & Co. im Check: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen am Sonntagmorgen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto-Märkte im Fokus: Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen von Bitcoin, Litecoin und anderen digitalen Währungen
Rohstoffe in KW 50: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
Börse Zürich in Rot: SMI präsentiert sich am Mittag leichter

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verhaltener Wochenausklang: Wall Street letztlich stabil -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch knapp unter Nulllinie -- Letztlich klare Abgaben in China und Japan

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer und auch der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach dem Erreichen eines neuen Allzeithochs schlussendlich wieder unter sein Vortagesniveau zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten