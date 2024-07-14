|
15.07.2024 00:03:55
China Data On Tap For Monday
(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q2 figures for gross domestic product and June numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.
In the first quarter, GDP was up 1.6 percent on quarter and 5.3 percent on year. In May, industrial production was up 5.6 percent on year, retail sales 3ose 3.7 percent, FAI gained 4.0 percent and house prices sank 3.9 percent. The jobless rate was 5.0 percent.
South Korea will see June figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 7.5 percent on year and exports rose 5.1 percent for a trade surplus of $8.00 billion.
Indonesia will provide June data for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were down 8.83 percent on year and exports rose 2.86 percent for a trade surplus of $2,93 billion.
Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wall Street auf Rekord-Kurs -- Asiens Börsen enden uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten den Handel mit Zuschlägen. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Freitag im Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost fanden zum Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}