17.03.2024 23:00:49

China Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for retail sales, industrial production, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

In January, retail sales were up 7.4 percent on year, while industrial production gained 6.8 percent, FAI rose 3.0 percent and the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.

Japan will provide January numbers for core machine orders; in December, orders were up 2.7 percent on month and down 0.7 percent on year.

Singapore will see February data for non-oil domestic exports; in January, exports were up 2.3 percent on month and 16.8 percent on year.

Malaysia will release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in January, imports were up 18.8 percent on year, exports rose 8.7 percent and the trade surplus was MYR10.10 billion.

Hong Kong will see unemployment data for February; in January, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

