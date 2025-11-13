China Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are October figures for fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, house prices and unemployment.

FAI is expected to fall 0.9 percent on year after slipping 0.5 percent September. Production is tipped to climb an annual 5.5 percent, easing from 6.5 percent in the previous month. Sales are seen higher by 2.7 percent, down from 3.0 percent a month earlier. House prices fell 2.2 percent on year in September and the jobless rate was 5.2 percent.

Japan will see September figures for its tertiary industry activity index; in August, the index fell 4.3 percent.

Malaysia will provide Q3 numbers for GDP and current account. GDP is expected to jump 5.2 percent on year, up from 4.4 percent in the three months prior. The current account surplus in Q2 was 0.30 billion ringgit.

Hong Kong will see Q3 figures for gross domestic product; in the previous quarter, GDP was up 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.8 percent on year.