China Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for GDP and December figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year after advancing 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year in the third quarter.

Industrial production is called steady at 5.4 percent on year, while retail sales are expected to gain an annual 3.5 percent - up from 3.0 percent in November. FAI (3.3 percent) and the jobless rate (5.0 percent) are expected to be unchanged from the previous month.

Singapore will provide December data for non-oil domestic exports; in November, NODX was up 14.7 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD6.520 billion.

Malaysia will see preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 5.3 percent on year.