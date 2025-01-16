Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’934 1.3%  SPI 15’908 1.2%  Dow 43’153 -0.2%  DAX 20’655 0.4%  Euro 0.9385 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’107 1.5%  Gold 2’715 0.7%  Bitcoin 90’748 -0.8%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.2%  Öl 81.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Geberit3017040Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Galderma133539272Idorsia36346343
Top News
WisdomTree-Europachef über Wachstum, Innovation und die Zukunft von ETFs
Trump im Weissen Haus: Bleibt das Wirtschaftswachstum in den USA stabil?
Warren Buffetts Sohn Howie: Was Investoren über den Berkshire-Nachfolger wissen sollten
Bleibt die Stärke der Magnificent 7? - Prognosen für NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. in 2025
Elon Musk und Donald Trump reihen sich in lange Tradition ein - immer wieder Unternehmer an der Spitze der US-Politik
Suche...
16.01.2025 23:31:53

China Data On Tap For Friday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Friday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q4 numbers for GDP and December figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 5.0 percent on year after advancing 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.6 percent on year in the third quarter.

Industrial production is called steady at 5.4 percent on year, while retail sales are expected to gain an annual 3.5 percent - up from 3.0 percent in November. FAI (3.3 percent) and the jobless rate (5.0 percent) are expected to be unchanged from the previous month.

Singapore will provide December data for non-oil domestic exports; in November, NODX was up 14.7 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD6.520 billion.

Malaysia will see preliminary Q4 numbers for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 5.3 percent on year.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Idorsia-Aktie legt zu: Idorsia verzichtet auf Lizenz- und Meilensteinzahlungen für Santheras DMD-Mittel
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA übertrifft Mittelfristziele schneller als erwartet
Stellar: Steigt der Preis auf über 1 US Dollar?
Santhera-Aktie im Plus: Santhera startet Agamree-Markteinführung in Grossbritannien
Tesla Aktie News: Tesla büsst am Nachmittag ein
SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekord im Plus -- Wall Street letztlich in Rot -- Börsen in Fernost am Donnerstag fester
Geberit hält 2024 Umsatz stabil auf Vorjahresniveau - Geberit-Aktie unter Druck
Richemont-Analyse: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Richemont-Aktie
Partners Group to invest in green flexibility, a developer of large-scale battery storage systems in Germany
UnitedHealth-Aktie in Rot: UnitedHealth mit Gewinnrückgang

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten