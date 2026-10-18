China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 figures for gross domestic product and September numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

GDP is expected to rise 1.1 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year, up from 0.9 percent on quarter and 4.3 percent on year in the previous three months. Industrial production is tipped to climb 5.4 percent on year, up from 5.2 percent in August.

Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 0.5 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month. FAI is expected to fall 7.3 percent on year after slumping 7.2 percent a month earlier. House prices were down 3.0 percent on year in August, while the jobless rate was 5.3 percent.

Malaysia will provide September data for imports, exports, trade balance and consumer prices. In August, imports surged 41.1 percent on year and exports jumped an annual 45.5 percent for a trade surplus of MYR28.10 billion. Inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year in August.

Japan will see August results for its tertiary industry activity index; in July, the score was 0.90.

New Zealand will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in August, imports were worth NZ$8.00 billion and exports were worth NZD6.66 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$1.349 billion.

Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for the Chung Yeung Festival and will re-open on Tuesday.