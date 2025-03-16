China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to rise 5.4 percent on year, down from 6.2 percent in January. Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 4.0 percent, up from 3.7 percent in the previous month. Fixed asset investment is tipped to climb 3.8 percent on year, up from 3.2 percent a month earlier. House prices fell an annual 5.0 percent in January, while the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.

Indonesia will provide February data for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were down 2.67 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.68 percent for a trade surplus of $3.45 billion.

Singapore will see February numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in January, NODX were down 3.3 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

New Zealand will see February results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in January, the index score was 50.4.