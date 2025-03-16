Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’917 0.6%  SPI 17’093 0.7%  Dow 41’488 1.7%  DAX 22’987 1.9%  Euro 0.9628 0.5%  EStoxx50 5’404 1.4%  Gold 2’987 0.0%  Bitcoin 74’784 4.5%  Dollar 0.8853 0.3%  Öl 70.7 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: thyssenkrupp bläst Verkauf der Marinesparte an Rheinmetall ab
DHL-Aktie: Beschwerdeaufkommen grösser als bislang bekannt
TUI-Rating steigt: S&P hebt Bewertung auf BB- an
Porsche-Aktie: VW-Anteile bleiben im Besitz
Baidu-Aktie: Baidu stellt neue KI-Modelle vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
16.03.2025 22:59:33

China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are February figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment, house prices and unemployment.

Industrial production is expected to rise 5.4 percent on year, down from 6.2 percent in January. Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 4.0 percent, up from 3.7 percent in the previous month. Fixed asset investment is tipped to climb 3.8 percent on year, up from 3.2 percent a month earlier. House prices fell an annual 5.0 percent in January, while the jobless rate was 5.1 percent.

Indonesia will provide February data for imports, exports and trade balance. In January, imports were down 2.67 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.68 percent for a trade surplus of $3.45 billion.

Singapore will see February numbers for non-oil domestic exports; in January, NODX were down 3.3 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year.

New Zealand will see February results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ; in January, the index score was 50.4.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag
Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway trennt sich von sämtlichen ETF-Positionen - ein Zeichen?
Steigt der Bitcoin wirklich um 1.104 Prozent bis 2045?
Nu Holdings Ltd. Full Year Income Climbs
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Montagmittag
Siemens Energy-Aktie volatil: Wie die weiteren Chancen für den Energiekonzern stehen
MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street mit günstigen Inflationsdaten vor Erholung

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}