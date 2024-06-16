Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’045 -0.4%  SPI 15’994 -0.5%  Dow 38’589 -0.2%  DAX 18’002 -1.4%  Euro 0.9533 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’839 -2.0%  Gold 2’333 1.3%  Bitcoin 58’986 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8910 0.0%  Öl 82.7 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Eli Lilly and947556On113454047DOTTIKON ES58258171Alcon43249246
Top News
Cathie Wood: NVIDIA-Bewertung nur unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen gerechtfertigt
Lufthansa-Aktie: Langjähriger Rechtsstreit könnte für AUA teuer werden
Pierer Mobility erwartet 2024 wegen Absatzflaute neu einen operativen Verlust
Tele-Columbus-Investment: United Internet schreibt 185 Mio. EUR ab
TUI erweitert Reiseangebote nach FTI-Pleite deutlich
Suche...
0% Kommission
17.06.2024 00:01:29

China Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.

In April, house prices fell 3.1 percent on year, while fixed asset investment rose 4.2 percent, industrial production gained 6.7 percent, retail sales added 2.3 percent and the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.

Japan will provide April figures for core machinery orders; in March, orders were up 2.9 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia re closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Adha. Malaysia and Singapore will return on Tuesday, while Indonesia is off until Wednesday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dieses Fehlinvestition kostete Berkshire Hathaway Milliarden - Buffett jedoch weiter von langfristigen Aussichten überzeugt
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Abhängigkeit vom Aktienmarkt: So schützt man sich vorm Crash
Darum pendelt der Euro um 1,07 US-Dollar - EUR/CHF zuletzt bei 0,9527
Experten zuversichtlich: Die nächste Bitcoin-Rally steht kurz bevor
Rheinmetall-Aktie letztlich tiefrot nach zeitweiser Handelsaussetzung: Rheinmetall-Aktie von hoher Volatilität betroffen
Ethereum-Spot-ETFs - Was die Genehmigung für Auswirkungen auf Altcoins hat
Zinsaussichten drücken Bitcoin auf Tiefstand seit einem Monat
Bitcoinkurs & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Sonntagnachmittag um die Kurse der Digitalwährungen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gewinnt am Freitagnachmittag an Fahrt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit