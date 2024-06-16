|
17.06.2024 00:01:29
China Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are May figures for house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales and unemployment.
In April, house prices fell 3.1 percent on year, while fixed asset investment rose 4.2 percent, industrial production gained 6.7 percent, retail sales added 2.3 percent and the jobless rate was 5.0 percent.
Japan will provide April figures for core machinery orders; in March, orders were up 2.9 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia re closed on Monday for Eid-ul-Adha. Malaysia and Singapore will return on Tuesday, while Indonesia is off until Wednesday.
