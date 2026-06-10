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10.06.2026 13:38:45
Bulgarian Industrial Output Shrinks 4.1% In April
(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's industrial production decreased in April after recovering in the previous month, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production fell 4.1 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 4.7 percent increase in March, which was the first expansion in sixteen months.
The downturn was mainly driven by a 33.8 percent plunge in mining and quarrying production, followed by a 13.9 percent contraction in the utility sector output. Meanwhile, manufacturing production dropped marginally by 0.1 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased 4.6 percent, in contrast to a 5.2 percent growth in March.
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