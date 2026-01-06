Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG vergibt Bewertung mit Hold
Neue Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens-Aktie mit Hold
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie
Meta-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Europa-Start smarter Ray-Ban-Brillen wegen US-Nachfrage rückt nach hinten
S&P 500-Papier Kraft Heinz Company-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Kraft Heinz Company von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet
06.01.2026 16:08:47

Brazil Services Growth Strongest In 13 Months

(RTTNews) - Brazil's service sector expanded at the quickest pace in just over a year in December, driven by a rebound in demand, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Brazil Services Business Activity Index dropped to 50.1 in December from 53.7 in the previous month. A score above 50 indicates expansion.

New orders also grew at the quickest pace in thirteen months on the back of better underlying demand conditions. Consequently, firms raised additional workforce numbers at the fastest pace in nine months.

On the price front, input prices rose further due to higher costs for electrical items, energy, food, labor, and transportation, along with unfavorable exchange rate movements. However, the rate of inflation eased to its lowest in just over a year-and-a-half. Selling prices also increased at the slowest pace in three months.

The composite output index rose to 52.1 in December from 49.6 in November, signaling the first expansion in the Brazilian private sector output for nine months.

Datum Titel
16:11 ROUNDUP 2: Längster Stromausfall in Berlin nach Brandanschlag
16:06 ROUNDUP: Koalition der Willigen berät über Sicherheit für die Ukraine
16:06 Alcon wird US-Unternehmen Staar Surgical nicht übernehmen
16:02 ROUNDUP: Russland beklagt Tote nach ukrainischen Angriffen
15:58 Aktien New York: Schwung für den Dow ebbt ab
15:38 Berliner Senat setzt nach Anschlag auf Stromversorgung auf mehr Videoüberwachung
15:38 Ölpreise steigen leicht - Handelsspanne eng
15:30 GNW-News: Trading 212 bietet ab sofort automatische Steuerabführung in Deutschland an
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.01.2026 - 15.15 Uhr
15:18 ROUNDUP 2/Anschlag auf Stromnetz: Spekulationen über Russland