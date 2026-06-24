Brazil FGV Consumer Confidence Falls Marginally To 88.7

(RTTNews) - Confidence among Brazilian consumers decreased for the second straight month in June, though slightly, a survey by the Getulio Vargas Foundation showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted FGV IBRE consumer confidence index was almost unchanged at 88.7 in June versus 88.7 in May. Any score below 100 indicates a pessimistic outlook.

The slight fall in confidence was mainly attributed to the expectations index, falling to 90.4 from 91.3 in May. Meanwhile, the sub-index for current conditions improved from 86.1 to 87.0.

The index measuring households' intention to purchase durable goods and future financial situation suggests a more pessimistic attitude for the coming months, while the indicator for the current financial situation suggests an improvement in the perception of the current budget.

"The maintenance of a robust labour market and debt relief policies seem to be positively influencing the current perception but are not enough to reverse the increase in future pessimism," Anna Carolina Gouveia, economist at FGV IBRE, said.