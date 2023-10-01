Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'964 0.4%  SPI 14'369 0.6%  Dow 33'508 -0.5%  DAX 15'387 0.4%  Euro 0.9686 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'175 0.3%  Gold 1'849 -0.9%  Bitcoin 24'614 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9154 0.0%  Öl 95.3 0.2% 
15 Jahre Lehman-Pleite: So kam es zum Zusammenbruch der US-Bank und das waren die Folgen
SEC-Chef kritisiert Krypto: Gensler hält eine Regulierung des Kryptosektors für unumgänglich
Nicht UBS und Co. - Die erfolgreichsten Schweizer Banken zeichnen sich durch ihre geringe Grösse aus
Erste Lieferungen gesichtet: Teslas neues Highland-Modell kommt nach Europa
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
02.10.2023 00:00:14

BoJ Tankan Survey On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +6, up from +5 in the previous three months. The outlook is pegged at +5, down from +9. All industry capital spending is seen higher by 13.6 percent, up from 13.4 percent in the previous three months.

New Zealand will provide August figures for building consents; in July, consents were down 5.2 percent on month.

Australia will see September results for the inflation gauge from the Melbourne Institute; in August, inflation was seen higher by 0.2 percent on month.

South Korea will release August numbers for industrial production and retail sales. Industrial production is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and 6.2 percent on year after falling 2.0 percent on month and 8.0 percent on year in July. Retail sales were down 3.2 percent on month in July.

Indonesia will provide September results for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to rise 0.15 percent on month and 2.25 percent on year. That follows the 0.02 percent monthly decline and the 3.27 percent yearly gain in August. Core CPI is seen higher by an annual 2.10 percent, easing from 2.18 percent in the previous month.

Many of the regional nations will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia (Judo Bank), Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Monday for National Day. Hong Kong returns on Tuesday, while China remains off until Oct. 9.

Darum macht der Euro zum Franken Boden gut
Smartphone von Tesla-Konkurrent: Das kann das neue Gerät von NIO
US-Shutdown verhindert: Übergangsfinanzierung in den USA verabschiedet
Warnung vor Wirtschaftsproblemen in China: David Rosenberg sieht auch Folgen für die USA
JPMorgan setzt weiter auf aktiv verwaltete ETFs: Zwei neue Produkte sollen Renditebringer werden
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini hält 2-Prozent-Inflationsziel der Fed für unrealistisch
KW 39: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
UBS-Aktie: UBS legt CS-Rechtsstreit mit der Republik Mosambik bei
Rohstoff-Performance im 3. Quartal 2023: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
Apple-Aktie: Software-Fehler können iPhone 15 Pro heisslaufen lassen

