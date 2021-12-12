SMI 12’598 -0.1%  SPI 16’093 -0.1%  Dow 35’971 0.6%  DAX 15’623 -0.1%  Euro 1.0420 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’199 -0.2%  Gold 1’783 0.4%  Bitcoin 43’913 -0.6%  Dollar 0.9207 -0.4%  Öl 75.3 1.7% 
BoJ Tankan Survey On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In the previous survey, the large manufacturers index had a score of +18 with an outlook of +14, while the large non-manufacturing index had a score of +2 with an outlook of +3. All-industry capex was seen higher by 10.1 percent.

Japan also will see October results for core machine orders; in September, orders were flat on month and up 12.5 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide Q3 data for industrial production; in the three months prior, output advanced 5.6 percent on year.

