BoJ Tankan Survey On Tap For Monday

12.12.2021 23:30:09
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In the previous survey, the large manufacturers index had a score of +18 with an outlook of +14, while the large non-manufacturing index had a score of +2 with an outlook of +3. All-industry capex was seen higher by 10.1 percent.
Japan also will see October results for core machine orders; in September, orders were flat on month and up 12.5 percent on year.
Hong Kong will provide Q3 data for industrial production; in the three months prior, output advanced 5.6 percent on year.
