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01.07.2026 00:02:28

BoJ Tankan Survey Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release its quarterly Toankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to show a score of +16, down from +17 in the previous three months. The outlook is seen at +13, down from +14 three months earlier. Large industry capital spending is expected to rise 3.3 percent, while small industry capex is tipped to slump 8.1 percent.

South Korea will see June data for imports, exports and trade balance; in May, imports were up 20.7 percent on year and exports rose an annual 53.4 percent for a trade surplus of $27.04 billion.

Australia will provide May data for building approvals; in April, approvals were down 3.4 percent on month and up 23.1 percent on year.

Indonesia will release May trade data and June figures for consumer prices. Imports are expected to rise 18.0 percent on year, down from 22.49 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.0 percent, easing from 21.98 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $1.10 billion, up from $0.09 billion.

Overall inflation is expected to add 0.29 percent on month and 3.20 percent on year - up from 0.28 percent on month and 3.08 percent on year in May.

A numbers of the regional nations will see June results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and China.

Finally, the markets in Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for Establishment Day and will re-open on Thursday.

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