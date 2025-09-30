Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’109 0.9%  SPI 16’749 0.7%  Dow 46’398 0.2%  DAX 23’881 0.6%  Euro 0.9349 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’530 0.4%  Gold 3’859 0.6%  Bitcoin 91’070 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 67.1 -0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Ermittlungen zu Türgriffen beim Model Y
Bank of America traut der Satelliten-Aktie AST SpaceMobile kräftiges Wachstum zu
Immer weniger Bitcoin verfügbar - Welche Folgen das für Investoren hat
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Apple-Aktie ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
01.10.2025 00:02:47

BoJ Tankan Survey Data Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Wednesday release its quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturing index is expected to show a score of +14, up from +13 in the previous three months. The outlook is pegged at +13, up from +12. Large all-industry capex was seen higher by 11.5 percent in Q2.

Australia will see September results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in August, their scores were +1.0 and -20.9, respectively.

South Korea will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in August, imports were down 4.1 percent on year and exports rose an annual 1.2 percent for a trade surplus of $6.51 billion.

Indonesia will release August trade data and September inflation figures. In July, imports were down 5.86 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.86 percent for a trade surplus of $4.18 billion. In August, overall inflation was down 0.08 percent on month and up 2.31 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.17 percent.

Several of the regional nations will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from A&P Global, including Indonesia, Japan (Jibun), Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Wednesday for the National Day holiday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Wolfspeed-Aktie vervielfacht sich: Heftige Kurssprünge nach Insolvenzverfahren
Immer weniger Bitcoin verfügbar - Welche Folgen das für Investoren hat
Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verschnaufpause nach Rekord - DroneShield, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Bestmarken
Möglicher US-Shutdown im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich dennoch im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- China-Börsen vor Feiertagspause fest - Japan mit Verlusten
thyssenkrupp-Aktie sinkt jedoch: Börsengang von TKMS - Marktpotenzial soll sich verdoppeln
Clara Technologies-Aktie im Blick: Clara Tech macht weniger Umsatz
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Aufwind - Kursrally im Cannabissektor nach Trump-Beitrag
Beyond Meat Aktie News: Beyond Meat am Dienstagabend im Keller

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in Q3 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im September 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}