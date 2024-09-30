Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.10.2024 00:01:53

BoJ Tankan On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Tuesday release the results of its quarterly Tankan survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The large manufacturers index is expected to see a score of +12, down from +13 in the previous three months. The large non-manufacturers index is expected to ease to +32 from +33. Large industry capital spending was up 11.1 percent in the three months prior.

Japan also will see August unemployment data, with forecasts pinning the jobless rate at 2.6 percent - down from 2.7 percent in July. The jobs-to-applicant ratio is seen steady at 1.24.

South Korea will provide September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were up 6.0 percent on year and exports jumped 11.2 percent for a trade surplus of $3.77 billion.

Australia will release August numbers for building approvals and retail sales. Approvals are expected to slip 4.3 percent on month after spiking 10.4 percent in July, while sales are tipped to add 0.4 percent on month following the flat reading a month earlier.

Indonesia will provide September data for consumer prices; in August, overall inflation was down 0.03 percent on month and up 2.12 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 2.02 percent.

Several of the regional nations will see September results for their respective manufacturing PMIs, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in South Korea (Armed Forces Day) and China and Hong Kong (National Day) are closed on Tuesday. South Korea and Hong Kong return to action on Wednesday, while China is off until October 8.

