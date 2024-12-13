Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’716 0.3%  SPI 15’616 0.1%  Dow 43’914 -0.5%  DAX 20’426 0.1%  Euro 0.9341 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’966 0.1%  Gold 2’680 -1.4%  Bitcoin 89’541 0.2%  Dollar 0.8920 0.9%  Öl 73.3 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Anleihen-ETFs - das sollten Anleger wissen
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend auf 0,5% - Big-Tech is back
Smartphone-Boom ohne Apple: Warum der Tech-Gigant nicht profitiert
Tesla-Konkurrent Rivian fordert Autohäuser heraus: Die Revolution des Direktverkaufs
UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Britische Pfund - Japanischer Yen - Kurs (GBP - JPY)

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner JPY/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (gross)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
JPY/GBP
>
13.12.2024 01:07:03

BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Index +14 In Q4; Outlook +13

(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan accelerated slightly in the third quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +14.

That beat forecasts for a reading of +13, which would have been unchanged from three months earlier.

The outlook came in at +13, easing from +14 in the previous quarter.

The large non-manufacturers index came in at +33, beating forecasts for +28 and down from +34. The outlook was +28, down from +33 three months earlier.

The medium manufacturing index was at +11 with an outlook of +8, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +22 with an outlook of +15.

The small manufacturing index was at +1, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +16.

Large industry capex is seen higher by 11.3 percent, beating forecasts for 9.6 percent and up from 10.6 percent in Q3. Small industry capex was up 4.0 percent, accelerating from 2.6 percent in the three months prior.

Swiss Life am 06.12.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB senkt Leitzins überraschend deutlich: SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst fester -- Wall Street schliesslich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich höher
SNB senkt den Leitzins
Freude bei Trump Media-Anlegern: Trump läutet heute NYSE-Eröffnungsglocke - Aktie zeitweise höher
Helvetia-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich nach: Helvetia will mit neuem Strategiefokus profitabler werden
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Schindler-Titel tiefer: Bei Schindler endet Ära Napoli - Paolo Compagna folgt als CEO
NVIDIA-CEO Huang nennt diese Aktie als nächsten KI-Profiteur
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Siemens Energy-Aktie
AEVIS VICTORIA SA &#8211; AEVIS VICTORIA gibt die &#220;bernahme des Spitals Zofingen durch Swiss Medical Network und eine strategische Partnerschaft mit dem Kantonsspital Aarau bekannt
Kühne + Nagel International Aktie News: Kühne + Nagel International am Donnerstagmittag mit Kurseinbussen

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/JPY 193.4271 -0.9236
-0.48

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten