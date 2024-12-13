|
BoJ Tankan: Large Manufacturers Index +14 In Q4; Outlook +13
(RTTNews) - Large manufacturing in Japan accelerated slightly in the third quarter of 2024, the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan Survey of business sentiment showed on Friday with a diffusion index score of +14.
That beat forecasts for a reading of +13, which would have been unchanged from three months earlier.
The outlook came in at +13, easing from +14 in the previous quarter.
The large non-manufacturers index came in at +33, beating forecasts for +28 and down from +34. The outlook was +28, down from +33 three months earlier.
The medium manufacturing index was at +11 with an outlook of +8, while the medium non-manufacturing index was at +22 with an outlook of +15.
The small manufacturing index was at +1, while the small non-manufacturing index was at +16.
Large industry capex is seen higher by 11.3 percent, beating forecasts for 9.6 percent and up from 10.6 percent in Q3. Small industry capex was up 4.0 percent, accelerating from 2.6 percent in the three months prior.
