SMI 12’148 0.8%  SPI 16’173 0.9%  Dow 41’915 -0.7%  DAX 18’919 -0.4%  Euro 0.9470 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’917 -0.5%  Gold 2’657 0.0%  Bitcoin 54’031 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8506 0.8%  Öl 73.7 -1.9% 
26.09.2024 00:02:47

BoJ Minutes On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Thursday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 30-31, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ raised its benchmark rate by 15 basis points and also announced its plan to reduce bond purchases to around JPY 3 trillion by the first quarter of 2026.

Singapore will provide August figures for industrial production; in July, production was up 10.1 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.

Hong Kong will see August data for imports, exports and trade balance. In July, imports were up 9.9 percent on month and exports jumped 13.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD21.8 billion.

