SMI 12'289 0.4%  SPI 17'037 0.3%  Dow 47'085 -0.5%  DAX 23'949 -0.8%  Euro 0.9303 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'660 -0.3%  Gold 3'932 -1.7%  Bitcoin 81'844 -4.9%  Dollar 0.8102 0.3%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Fresenius-Aktie zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: BMW-Aktie stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: Vonovia-Aktie stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
05.11.2025 01:03:23

BoJ Minutes: Japan Economy Recovering But Faces Downside Risks

(RTTNews) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Meeting agreed that the country was continuing to see economic recovery, although some downside risks remain, minutes from the central bank's monetary policy meeting on September 17-18 revealed on Wednesday.

It is unclear how the actions and policies of some foreign nations will affect Japan, they added, which has caused inflation expectations to rise moderately.

At the meeting, the Japanese central bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 0.5 percent, as expected, but surprised markets with a decision to reduce the holdings of its massive stock of exchange-traded funds, suggesting that the monetary policy normalization is underway.

Wegen Gegengebots für Metsera: Pfizer verklagt Novo Nordisk - Aktien uneins
D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Novo Nordisk-Aktie stabil: Gebot für Metsera erhöht - Vorsprung vor vor Pfizer
BioNTech-Aktie stabil: Verlust schrumpft deutlich - Partnerschaft mit Bristol Myers Squibb zahlt sich aus
Lufthansa-Aktie steigt: Gewerkschaft verschiebt Streik und eröffnet neue Verhandlungsrunde
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Abend tiefrot
Schwarzes Gold im Fokus: Occidental-Chefin sieht Ölpreis bis 2026 in dieser Range
Ausblick: Novo Nordisk legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor

