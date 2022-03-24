Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’100 -0.9%  SPI 15’435 -0.9%  Dow 34’359 -1.3%  DAX 14’284 -1.3%  Euro 1.0245 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’869 -1.5%  Gold 1’945 1.2%  Bitcoin 39’560 0.1%  Dollar 0.9310 0.0%  Öl 121.5 6.1% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
24.03.2022 01:05:59

BoJ Minutes: Japan Economy Continues To Recover

(RTTNews) - Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that Japan's economic recovery is continuing at a satisfactory pace in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, minutes from the bank's January 17-18 meeting revealed on Thursday.

Corporate profits and business sentiment continue to improve, the minutes showed, although employment and income remain weak.

To that end, the board said it finds it appropriate to maintain its current monetary easing and support stability in the financial markets.

At the meeting, the BoJ voted 8-1 to maintain its monetary policy stimulus unchanged at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. It also lifted its inflation forecast for the next fiscal year, citing a rise in commodity prices.

The bank also said it will continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Putin: EU-Staaten müssen russisches Gas künftig in Rubel bezahlen - OMV stellt Zahlung vorerst nicht um
Nach Ukraine-Schock: Zu dieser Strategie rät Bellevue-Fondsmanagerin
Ukraine-Krieg bleibt weiter Thema: Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- SMI zum Sitzungsende leichter -- DAX verbucht Verluste -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Nestlé-Aktie schwächelt: Nestlé bestreitet Hackerangriff
GAZPROM-, LUKOIL- & Aeroflot-Aktien: Handel an Moskauer Börse wird am Donnerstag wieder eingeschränkt aufgenommen
Chinas e-Yuan wird zum Dollar-Rivalen
Novartis-Aktie leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz einigt sich wohl mit Novo Nordisk
Weizen und Raps mit Preisrally - So können Anleger Agrarrohstoffe handeln
Kurs des Tesla-Konkurrenten gesunken: Ist die BYD-Aktie jetzt eine Kaufgelegenheit?
Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg belasten: Morgan Stanley und Citigroup sagen Beben am Aktienmarkt voraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit