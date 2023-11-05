|
05.11.2023 23:30:07
BoJ Minutes Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its Sept. 21 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy with a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank also voted to keep the cap on the 10-year Japanese government bonds yield at around zero percent.
Japan also will see October results for its services PMI from Jibun Bank; in September, the index score was 53.8.
Australia will see September results for the indexes of commodity prices and job advertisements from ANZ Bank; in the previous month, they were up 1.3 percent and down 0.1 percent, respectively.
Indonesia will provide Q3 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.71 percent on quarter and 5.05 percent on year - easing from 3.86 percent on quarter and 5.17 percent on year in the three months prior.
Thailand will release October figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation called flat on an annual basis after rising 0.3 percent in September. Core CPI is expected to rise 0.59 percent on year, easing from 0.63 percent in the previous month.
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen geht in Grün aus der Sitzung -- SMI letztlich kaum bewegt -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen verlustreich
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Dienstag mit Zuschlägen. Während der SMI seine Gewinne im Verlauf wieder reduzierte, präsentierte sich der DAX etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte verzeichneten am Dienstag ebenfalls Abgaben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}