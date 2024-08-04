BoJ Minutes Due For Release On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on June 13-14, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the BoJ delayed its normalization of policy as policymakers decided to unveil a detailed plan for reducing its bond purchase program at its upcoming meeting in July. The policy board decided to conduct purchases of Japanese government bonds, CP, and corporate bonds in accordance with the decision made at the March meeting but will cut purchases thereafter.

Japan also will see July results for the services PMI from Jibun Bank, with forecasts suggesting a score of 53.9 - up from 49.4 in June.

Indonesia will provide Q2 data for gross domestic product; in the previous three months, GDP was down 0.83 percent on quarter and up 5.11 percent on year.

Singapore will release June figures for retail sales; in May, sales were up 2.4 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year.

China will see July results for the services PMI from Caixin; in June, the index score was 51.2.

Thailand will provide July numbers for inflation; in June, overall consumer prices added 0.62 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 0.36 percent.

Hong Kong will see July results for its private sector PMI from S&P Global; in June, the index score was 48.2.