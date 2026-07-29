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29.07.2026 12:51:55
Belgian Economy Stagnates In Q2
(RTTNews) - Belgium's economy stalled in the second quarter of 2026, preliminary estimates from the National Bank of Belgium showed on Wednesday.
Gross domestic product remained flat on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis in the second quarter, following a 0.2 percent increase in the first quarter.
The value added in the service sector grew 0.2 percent from the previous quarter. This was offset by 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent falls, respectively, in the industrial and construction sectors.
Compared to the same quarter last year, GDP growth softened to 0.5 percent from 0.8 percent in the March quarter.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerAusverkauf im Chipsektor hält an: SMI nach neuem Rekord leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Mittwoch etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert seitwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.