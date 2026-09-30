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01.10.2026 00:02:16

Bank Of Japan Tankan Survey Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Thursday release its quarterly Tankan survey of business sentiment, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The large manufacturers index is expected to rise to +25 from+22, while the outlook is tipped to improve to +22 from +17. Large all-industry capex is seen higher by 12.3 percent, up from 11.5 percent.

South Korea will see preliminary September figures for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 21.5 percent on year, easing from 22.4 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 61.7 percent, down from 68.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $38.20 billion, up from $34.79 billion a month earlier.

Australia will provide August trade data and September figures for commodity prices. In July, imports were down 2.5 percent on month and exports fell 3.3 percent for a trade surplus of A$1.923 billion. Commodity prices were up 15.5 percent on year in August.

Indonesia will release August trade data and September inflation numbers. Imports are expected to rise 31.7 percent on year, up from 27.02 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.2 percent, easing from 6.05 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $0.60 billion, up from $0.13 billion a month earlier. Inflation is tipped to rise 0.31 percent on month and 3.30 percent on year, up from 0.21 percent on month and 3.19 percent on year in August.

New Zealand will provide August figures for building permits; in July, permits were down 4.3 percent on month.

Several of the regional nations will see manufacturing PMI results from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Finally, the markets in China and Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for the National Day holiday.

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