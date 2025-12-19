Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Bank Of Japan Raises Policy Rate By 25 Bps

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point on Thursday as inflation remains stubbornly above the target.

The policy board decided to hike the uncollateralized overnight call rate to "around 0.75 percent" from "around 0.5 percent."

Previously, the BoJ had lifted the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in January.

Real interest rates are expected to remain significantly negative after the change in the policy rate, and accommodative financial conditions will continue to firmly support economic activity, the bank said.

If economic activity and prices develop as estimated in October, the BoJ will continue to raise the policy rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation, the bank said.

The possibility of CPI inflation to be at a level that is generally consistent with the price stability target of 2 percent in the second half of the projection period of the October 2025 Outlook report has been rising, the board noted.

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

