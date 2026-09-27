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28.09.2026 00:03:18

Bank Of Japan Minutes Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on July 30-31, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

At the meeting, the B0J voted 8-1 to retain the interest rate at 1.00 percent after raising its benchmark rate by 25 basis points in June. In the Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices, the bank said there is risk of underlying inflation deviating upward above the 2 percent target.

Singapore will provide August figures for industrial production; in July, production was up 2.3 percent on month and 6.8 percent on year.

China will release August numbers for industrial profits; in July, profits were up 17.6 percent on year.

Thailand will see August data for industrial production; in July, production was up 0.46 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Taiwan are closed on Monday for Teacher's Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

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