SMI 12’914 -0.1%  SPI 17’746 -0.1%  Dow 47’695 0.3%  DAX 24’080 -0.3%  Euro 0.9350 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’706 -0.2%  Gold 4’195 -0.3%  Bitcoin 73’815 -1.3%  Dollar 0.8030 -0.4%  Öl 61.6 -0.9% 
Top News
Europas Börsengewinner 2025: Wo Anleger jetzt noch einsteigen können
Lufthansa-Aktie gibt nach: UBS sieht weiterhin attraktives Potenzial
UBS-Aktie: Präsident wohl von US-Senatorin über mögliche Sitzverlegung befragt
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Visa-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Visa-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Johnson Johnson-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Johnson Johnson von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
10.12.2025 16:04:44

Bank Of Canada Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged After Two Straight Cuts

(RTTNews) - Following two consecutive interest rate cuts, the Bank of Canada on Wednesday announced its widely expected decision to leave rates unchanged.

The Bank of Canada said it decided to hold its target for the overnight rate at 2.25 percent, with the Bank Rate at 2.5 percent and the deposit rate at 2.20 percent.

The decision to leave rates unchanged came as the BoC's Governing Council believes the current policy rate is at about the right level to keep inflation close to 2 percent while helping the economy through a period of structural adjustment.

The BoC noted that "uncertainty remains elevated" and stressed that it is prepared to respond if the economic outlook changes.

"The Bank is focused on ensuring that Canadians continue to have confidence in price stability through this period of global upheaval," the BoC said.

The BoC's statement noted that Canadian economy grew by a "surprisingly strong" 2.6 percent in the third quarter, with the jump in GDP largely reflecting volatility in trade.

The Canadian central bank said it expects final domestic demand to grow in the fourth quarter but predicted GDP will be weak due to an anticipated decline in net exports

"Growth is forecast to pick up in 2026, although uncertainty remains high and large swings in trade may continue to cause quarterly volatility," the BoC said.

The Bank of Canada's next scheduled date for announcing the overnight rate target is January 28, 2026.

Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie dennoch tiefer: KI-Kooperation mit OpenAI
NVIDIA-Aktie etwas tiefer: Teilfreigabe für KI-Chips bringt Bewegung
BAT-Aktie verliert: British American Tobacco plant Aktienrückkauf im Wert von 1,3 Milliarden Pfund
Idorsia-Aktie schnellt hoch: Schlafmittel mit Prix Galien Bridges Award ausgezeichnet - weitere Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan veröffentlicht
ChatGPT Prognose – Ethereum, Solana und Bitcoin Hyper
Warten auf US-Zinsentscheid: SMI und DAX tiefer -- US-Börsen ohne grosse Ausschläge -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
US-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: SMI letztlich leichter -- DAX mit Pluszeichen -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
16:25 Prozess gegen Benko: Urteil wohl gegen 17 Uhr
16:25 EU-Kommission will Stromnetze ausbauen und besser verknüpfen
15:59 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Lethargischer Handel kurz vor Zinsentscheidung
15:50 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Dermapharm springen hoch - Gründer Beier kauft weitere Aktien
15:46 ROUNDUP: Arbeitgeberverband Gesamtmetall hat einen neuen Präsidenten
15:46 Aktien New York: Leichte Abgaben kurz vor Zinsentscheidung
15:36 Kroatien kauft deutsche Leopard-Panzer
15:36 Rentenlücke zwischen Mann und Frau: 61 Prozent
15:35 Lufthansa fasst Gruppe mit neuem Markenauftritt zusammen
15:31 ROUNDUP: Längere Warteschleife für staatliches Tierhaltungslogo