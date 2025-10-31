Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
31.10.2025 13:18:31

Austrian Inflation Remains Stable At 4.0%

(RTTNews) - Austria's consumer price inflation held steady in October after easing slightly in the previous month, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in October, the same as in August.

Inflation based on services slowed marginally to 4.6 percent from 4.7 percent in September. Similarly, the annual price growth in industrial goods moderated to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent.

On the other hand, energy prices grew at an accelerated pace of 9.7 percent versus an 8.1 percent growth in the prior month. Inflation based on food items rose somewhat from 3.8 percent to 3.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent, as estimated.

The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose 4.0 percent versus a 3.9 percent increase in September. Monthly, the HICP moved up 0.5 percent.

