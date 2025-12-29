Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’232 -0.1%  SPI 18’160 -0.1%  Dow 48’711 0.0%  DAX 24’279 -0.3%  Euro 0.9285 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’741 -0.1%  Gold 4’475 -1.3%  Bitcoin 69’653 0.5%  Dollar 0.7882 -0.2%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Swiss ETF Awards 2025: Vorstellung Gewinner "Aktive ETF Obligationen"
BYD-Aktie stark: Verkaufszahlen sollen 2025 weltweit an Tesla vorbeiziehen
Der (bessere) Warren Buffett ETF
Rohstoffpreise am Montagvormittag
Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Suche...
eToro entdecken
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

29.12.2025 10:30:11

Austria Manufacturing Contracts In December

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing activity slipped into the contraction territory in December as the renewed fall in new orders weighed on production growth, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.3 in December from 50.4 in November. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction.

Although the index fell below the neutral 50.0 mark indicating contraction, the score was the second-highest since mid-2022.

The decline was driven by a renewed fall in new orders, marking the biggest fall in three months. Export sales also returned to contraction.

Production growth eased to the weakest in the current three-month sequence of expansion. Further, manufacturers remained optimistic about production for the next twelve months.

The survey showed that employment declined for 32 consecutive months. The rate of job shedding was the weakest since May 2023.

Companies scaled back their purchasing activity in December. Inventories of raw materials declined, while stocks of finished goods grew the most in seven months.

Regarding prices, data showed that input cost inflation slowed further as competition among suppliers damped cost pressures. In turn, manufacturers reduced their own prices for the eighth straight month.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
Aktien-Kauf mit Signalwirkung: Tim Cook verdoppelt Beteiligung an Nike
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Buffetts längste Verkaufsserie - Warnsignal oder strategische Geduld?
Schwacher Handel: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Minus
SMI freundlich -- DAX etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Deutsche Bank AG: Airbus SE-Aktie erhält Buy
Warner Bros-Aktie tiefer: Zieht Paramount Skydance sein Übernahmeangebot zurück?
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1453 -0.0014
-0.12

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
10:49 APA ots news: FMA-Bericht: Pensionskassen und Vorsorgekassen wachsen im 3. ...
10:46 APA ots news: Kostenloser Tausch von Lewa-Banknoten bei der OeNB
10:36 OTS: INTERHYP AG / Interhyp-IW-Studie: Wo Eigentumswohnungen in Deutschland ...
10:35 Russischer Industrieindikator signalisiert schrumpfende Aktivität
10:27 tonies-Aktie wagt neuen Ausbruchsversuch über 10-Euro-Marke
10:24 Deutsche Anleihen: Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
10:20 OTS: vbw - Vereinigung der Bayerischen Wirtschaft e. V. / vbw fordert ...
10:12 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 500 Dollar
10:06 OTS: KfW / KfW Research: Stimmung im Mittelstand fällt zum Jahresende
10:05 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Verhaltener Start in letzte Woche des Jahres