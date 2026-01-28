Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’065 -1.1%  SPI 18’094 -1.1%  Dow 49’003 -0.8%  DAX 24’847 -0.2%  Euro 0.9193 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’992 0.0%  Gold 5’272 1.8%  Bitcoin 68’562 0.8%  Dollar 0.7671 0.7%  Öl 67.2 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Lonza1384101Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Ausblick: Meta Platforms legt Quartalsergebnis vor
BKW-Aktien nach doppelter ZKB-Rückstufung weiter unter Druck
Ausblick: Tesla verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
SIG-Aktien ziehen nach Kurszielerhöhung deutlich an
Luxuskonzern LVMH mit Ergebisrückgang: LVMH-Aktie bricht ein
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime Nachrichten Tools Invertiert
Snapshot Chart (gross) Nachrichten Währungsrechner EUR/GBP
Historisch Realtimekurs
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Snapshot

Chart (gross)

Historisch

Realtimekurs

Nachrichten

Nachrichten

Tools

Währungsrechner

Invertiert

EUR/GBP

28.01.2026 11:41:59

Austria Manufacturing Activity Contracts

(RTTNews) - Austria's manufacturing activity moved deeper into the contraction territory in January due to a renewed fall in production, survey results from S&P Global showed Wednesday.

The UniCredit Bank Austria Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index registered 47.2 in January, down from 49.3 in December.

A score below 50.0 indicates contraction in the sector. The January reading was the lowest in seven months.

Production contracted in January after rising in each of the previous three months. The rate of decline in output was the fastest since January 2025.

The decline in output reflected a lack of incoming new work in January. Backlogs of work showed a renewed fall in January after rising for the first time in over three-and-a-half years in December.

Manufacturers reduced their purchasing activity to the greatest extent since last October. Post production inventories rose for the fourth straight month, largely due to weakness in customer demand.

Input costs increased at the second-quickest rate in almost three years, but competition for new work led to a further decrease in average factory gate charges.

Further, manufacturers anticipated an increase in output over the coming twelve months in January.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagmittag gefragt
Qubits 2026: D-Wave & Co. stellen Entwicklungen im Quantencomputing vor - Quanten-Aktien gefragt
Roche-Aktie letztlich leichter: Forschungserfolg mit neuartigem Fettsenker
Ausblick: SAP legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Abend stärker
ChatGPT Prognose: Ethereum, XRP und Bitcoin Hyper
Portfolio-Check: Welche Aktien Jim Cramer jetzt für zu gefährlich hält
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Citigroup mahnt zur Geduld beim Bewertungsniveau
Oracle Aktie News: Oracle am Abend mit Kursabschlägen

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

Devisen in diesem Artikel

GBP/EUR 1.1507 0.0011
0.09

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:17 ROUNDUP 2: Sachsen-Anhalts neuer Ministerpräsident heißt Sven Schulze
11:16 Razzia gegen organisierte Schwarzarbeit am Bau
11:05 ROUNDUP 2/Trump: Weitere Flotte des US-Militärs unterwegs Richtung Iran
11:21 SK hynix profitiert von KI-Boom - Aktie mit Kurssprung
11:00 OTS: Riddle Technologies AG / Riddle übernimmt Convert: Contentbird Convert ...
10:57 ROUNDUP 2: Bericht zu Minneapolis bringt US-Regierung in Bedrängnis
10:56 Bafin warnt: Risiko für Marktverwerfungen steigt
10:54 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2/Tech-Rally: ASML und Texas Instruments überzeugen
10:43 ROUNDUP: Chipausrüster ASML erzielt Rekordwerte im Quartal - Aktienrückkauf
10:37 APA ots news: Drei spendet erneut 27.500 Suppen an Caritas Wien-Suppenbus.