|
19.08.2026 00:00:19
Australia Wage Price Index Data Due On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q2 figures for its wage price index, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, wage prices were up 0.8 percent on quarter and 3.3 percent on year.
New Zealand will provide Q2 numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.5 percent on quarter for inputs and 0.4 percent for outputs.
Japan will see June data for core machinery orders, with expectations for a gain of 7.6 percent on month and 10.8 percent on year. That follows contractions of 12.4 percent on month and 1.9 percent on year in May.
The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent) and the lending facility rate (6.50 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht leichter aus dem Handel -- SMI letztlich knapp in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins
Der heimische Markt beendete den Handel am Dienstag knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich schwächer. Mit Abgaben zeigte sich die Wall Street am Dienstag. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am zweiten Handelstag der Woche in unterschiedliche Richtungen.